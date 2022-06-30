Boulter overcomes loss of grandmother to win at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Katie Boulter was back on the grass at Wimbledon two days after the death of her grandmother. She wasn’t going to miss a chance to play at her grandma’s favorite tennis tournament. Her grandfather was right there on Centre Court watching every twist and every turn before the emotional celebration that came with an upset victory. Boulter staged a surprising comeback to beat sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Boulter says “it’s been a tough few days for sure.” The 118th-ranked British player will face Harmony Tan of France in the third round. Tan beat Serena Williams in the first round.