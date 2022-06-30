Boylen set to lead USA Basketball into World Cup qualifiers
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday for USA Basketball. The Americans are taking a two-game trip to Puerto Rico and Cuba to conclude the first round of qualifiers for next year’s World Cup. Jim Boylen is going to coach the Americans once again for these games. The U.S. has already qualified for the second round but needs these two wins to keep moving closer to qualifying for the World Cup.
Comments