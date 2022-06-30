Erdogan: Nordic NATO bid could still be nixed if vows unkept

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Just two days after agreeing to lift deal-breaking objections to Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession, Turkey’s leader has warned that Ankara could still block the process if the two countries fail to fully meet his expectations. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the close of the alliance’s summit in Madrid that Tuesday night’s agreement was a victory for Ankara that addressed all its “sensitivities.” He especially stressed Turkey’s demand that Sweden and Finland extradite terror suspects. But Erdogan added that if the two Nordic states renege on their promises, Turkey’s Parliament could still not ratify the deal. NATO accession must be formally approved by all 30 member states, which gives each a blocking right.