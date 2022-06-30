Towns agrees with Timberwolves on $224 million extension

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns is under contract for six more years, after agreeing to an extension Friday to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s a huge commitment from the Timberwolves, and one they made as quickly as they possibly could: Starting in 2024-25, Towns will make $224 million over four years, and that follows the $70 million he’s slotted to make over the next two seasons. The deal was formally agreed to early Friday. By NBA rule, Towns and the Timberwolves had to wait until July 1 — and it was just after midnight in the East — to strike their deal.