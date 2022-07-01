Central Copenhagen braces for start of Tour de France

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center of Copenhagen was shut down Friday ahead of the start of the Tour de France as riders prepared to tackle the first leg of the race, an individual time trial through the Danish capital. Large areas along the 13-kilometer (eight-mile) route were closed in the normally busy downtown. Rain was forecasted which could make part of the stage treacherous, especially the stretch across the square of Amalienborg Palace, which is paved with cobble stones. The three-week race includes two more stages in Denmark before ending in Paris on July 24.