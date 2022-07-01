Escobar, Peterson lead Mets past Rangers 4-3

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, expectant father David Peterson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the New York Mets beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 to stop a season-high three-game losing streak. Mark Canha hit a tying RBI single in the fourth that stopped an 0-for-14 slide. Two batters later, Escobar snapped a 0-for-10 rut by hitting a 3-2 sinker from Glenn Otto into the right field second deck for a 4-1 lead.