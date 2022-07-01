Gonsolin sharp again as Dodgers outlast Padres 5-1

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin continued his bid for his first All-Star Game appearance, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger hit home runs as Los Angeles won its third consecutive game and improved to 2-0 on a season-long 11-game homestand. Gonsolin became the first 10-game winner in the National League, while lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.54. Trent Grisham hit a home run for the Padres and left-hander Blake Snell struck out a season-high 12. San Diego has dropped four of five games to the Dodgers this season.