Hamilton aims for more home-track success at British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — This weekend’s British Grand Prix offers Lewis Hamilton a chance to make a statement on and off the track after a build-up dominated by how Formula One deals with racism. Hamilton’s Mercedes team has struggled badly this season but has reason to hope for an improved performance this weekend at Silverstone, where the British driver is an eight-time winner. The British track has a smooth surface which could reduce the Mercedes car’s tendency to bounce up and down at speed, causing Hamilton back pain. Hamilton has indicated a solution has been found his standoff with the FIA over his piercings. Rain this weekend will soak the estimated 400,000 spectators and could shake up the grid.