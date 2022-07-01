Hundreds gather in downtown Bend to take part in ‘March for Our Rights,’ eager to share their voices

Hundreds turned out in downtown Bend Friday evening for the March for Our Rights, starting with a gathering at Harmon Park to share their voices on Friday evening, an event organized by Central Oregon Peacekeepers. They marched to the Deschutes County Courthouse in support of preserving the rights to abortion, transgender rights and gay marriage.

Many people came with their own signs, but there were signs and markers for people who didn't bring one. People gathered at Harmon Park first to hear from three speakers before the march to the courthouse. Planned Parenthood was giving away free T-shirts.