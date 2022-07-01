Inter signs Mkhitaryan and Onana in busy few days

MILAN (AP) — A busy few days in the transfer market continues for Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri completed the signing of midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Serie A rival Roma. Inter also registered the contract of goalkeeper André Onana. The 26-year-old Cameroon international joins from Ajax. Both have signed as free agents. The deals come two days after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter, which also signed Kristjan Asllani on loan from Empoli. Inter is bidding to regain the Serie A title which it lost last season to bitter rival AC Milan.