Leury García hits deciding RBI single in ninth for White Sox

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Leury García broke up a scoreless game on an RBI single with two outs in the top of the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0. Gavin Sheets started the rally when he reached on a one-out fielding error by pitcher Camilo Doval (2-4). AJ Pollock singled with two outs before García’s deciding line drive to right. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-out double for the White Sox in the eighth against Dominic Leone, who then induced Luis Robert’s inning-ending groundout.