Monkeypox: 2 more presumptive cases reported in Oregon

Lane County, Oregon, has reported two presumed monkeypox cases after testing from the state public health lab – the second and third presumptive cases reported in Oregon.

Jason Davis, a spokesperson for Lane County Public Health, said an epidemiological link between the first and second case reported in the county — which both were reported Friday — has not been established.

“Unfortunately, we think we’ll see a few more (cases) come along,” Davis told KOIN.

Officials said the first patient is an adult who did not have a travel history in areas with known cases. Lane County noted the test sample has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The second patient was identified only as an adult residing in Lane County.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

In May cases began emerging in Europe and the United States.