Morel homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Red Sox 6-5

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Christopher Morel homered in his third consecutive game, and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5. The Red Sox looked like they were ready to roll to an easy win, with an early 4-0 lead, after going 20-6 in June. Jarren Duran, back in the lineup for Boston after missing a three-game series at Toronto because he’s unvaccinated, drove the game’s first pitch from Adrian Sampson to the center-field bushes. Jackie Bradley Jr. made it 4-0 with a three-run triple in the second. Rich Hill breezed through the first four innings, before exiting with a sprained left knee in a three-run fifth. The Cubs scored three more with two out in the sixth to go up 6-5, with Morel once again delivering.