Villanova-Michigan St highlight Gavitt Games in BEast-BTen

NEW YORK (AP) — Coming off a Final Four appearance, Villanova and new coach Kyle Neptune will face Tom Izzo’s Michigan State in one of the major attractions of the seventh Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Big East and Big Ten Conferences announced the eight men’s basketball contests on Friday. The series will run from Nov. 14-18. Game times and television network assignments will be announced at a later date. The other games will feature Butler at Penn State, DePaul at Minnesota, Marquette at Purdue, Northwestern at Georgetown, Iowa at Seton Hall, Nebraska at St. John’s, Indiana at Xavier and Villanova at Michigan State.