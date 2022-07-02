Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner homered during a seven-pitch span in the first inning, Tyler Anderson struck out six and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance of the San Diego Padres with a 7-2 victory. Freeman, Smith and Turner all connected for solo shots off Padres starter Yu Darvish (7-4). It was the third time this season they have had three homers in an inning. Anderson (9-1) allowed one run and six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings to become the third NL pitcher to reach at least nine wins. The Dodgers have won 14 of their last 15 against the Padres since getting swept in a three-game series last June in San Diego.