Guardians place rookie OF Gonzalez on injured list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal issue. The move was one of several made by the Guardians before playing a split doubleheader against the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old Gonzalez has given the team a major lift since coming up from the minors. He’s batting .285 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games. Gonzalez underwent an MRI on Friday. The Guardians also recalled rookie left-hander Kirk McCarty to start the first game of the doubleheader and brought up infielder Gabriel Arias from Triple-A Columbus. Also, reliever James Karinchak was activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Columbus.