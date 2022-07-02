Jays RH Gausman leaves game after being hit on foot by liner

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman left Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay after he was hit in the right foot by a line drive from Rays shortstop Wander Franco. Franco’s liner, which had an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour, struck Gausman and ricocheted to catcher Gabriel Moreno, who retired Franco at first to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded. Gausman stumbled forward and fell face down in front of the mound after being struck. He received attention from the trainer before getting to his feet and slowly walking off the field.