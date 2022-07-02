Lakers roll past Heat in California Classic opener, 100-66

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season. Javonte Smart scored 13 for Miami, while Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Allman Jr. each finished with 11. First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami.