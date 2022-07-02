Miranda, Twins rally again in bottom of 9th, beat Orioles

By PAUL HODOWANIC

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a tying homer and Jose Miranda delivered a game-ending single as the Minnesota Twins again rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. A day after Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jorge López for a 3-2 victory, Minnesota came back once more. Polanco began the ninth with a home run against López that made it 3-all. Alex Kirilloff doubled with one out, Gary Sánchez singled and Miranda followed with a single to win it. Miranda had entered the game in the top of the ninth at third base after Gio Urshela was pulled for a pinch-runner in the eighth.