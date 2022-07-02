Skip to Content
Musk meets pope, uses Twitter to announce the audience

ROME (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has used Twitter to announce he had met with Pope Francis. Musk used the @Pontifex handle in tweeting that he was “honored” to meet with Francis on Friday. He tweeted a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children. The Vatican didn’t announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed. Musk’s tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice. It suggested he might have had other stops on his tour. Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives. A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God’s creation.

