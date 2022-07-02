Panthers’ Duclair has surgery to repair Achilles tendon

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair has undergone surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury. The team says he is expected to return in the middle of next season. The 26-year-old injured his left Achilles tendon in offseason training. Duclair is coming off his best professional season, setting career highs with 31 goals and 27 assists. The Panthers could put Duclair on long-term injured reserve when next season starts to use his $3 million salary-cap hit for other moves.