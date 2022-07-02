Pato O’Ward snags Mid-Ohio pole as title contenders struggle

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — The IndyCar championship race faces a major shakeup at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where the top title contenders struggled and Pato O’Ward won the pole to match a series mark set in 1961. O’Ward became the ninth different pole winner through nine races this season — the first time that’s happened in 61 years. The Arrow McLaren SP driver now has a shot at the IndyCar points lead. The modern-day record for different drivers winning the pole to start a season is 10 in 1952. Marcus Ericsson, Will Power and Josef Newgarden all failed to advance out of the first group of Saturday qualifying, then reigning series champion Alex Palou was knocked out of the second round.