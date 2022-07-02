Senator Ron Wyden visits Planned Parenthood in Bend for a news conference to discuss Roe V. Wade

Senator Ron Wyden paid a visit to the Panned Parenthood in Bend Saturday afternoon. It was a news conference with Planned Parenthood to talk about the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe versus Wade. Many people came to the news conference to show their support and to hear what Senator Ron Wyden had to say on the matter. The room was so packed people had to line the walls to fit. People lining the walls were holding signs given out by Planned Parenthood.