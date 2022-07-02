Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco, his fewest since May 24, and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tim Anderson added two hits for Chicago. Yoán Moncada and Leury García each drove in runs as the White Sox beat the Giants for the 10th time in 12 games.