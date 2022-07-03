China state museum opens in Hong Kong amid patriotism drive

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s famed Palace Museum has opened a branch in Hong Kong amid a drive to build loyalty to Beijing in the former British colony that reverted to Chinese rule 25 years ago. Works of calligraphy and paintings on silk dating back more than 1,000 years featured heavily in the exhibition that is housed in a seven-story building in a newly developed harborside arts district. The opening came just two days after China’s leader Xi Jinping marked the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return with a visit to what is officially called special autonomous region and a speech emphasizing Beijing’s control under its “one country, two systems” framework. China cracked down heavily on rights in the territory following 2019 pro-democracy protests.