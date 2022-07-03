Tropical Storm Colin dissipates over eastern North Carolina

By Haley Brink

Tropical Storm Colin dissipated over eastern North Carolina early Sunday, just 24 hours after becoming a named storm.

Gusty winds, scattered showers, and rip currents are still possible along the North Carolina coast this morning but should ease throughout the day as the remnants push into the Atlantic.

Most areas will see less than an inch of additional rainfall, the National Hurricane Center said.

All watches and warnings associated with the storm have expired. Tropical storm warnings had been in effect for parts of the South and North Carolina costs Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm formed near South Carolina’s coast early Saturday.

