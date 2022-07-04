Bowness happy to be second choice to coach competitive Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rick Bowness doesn’t mind being the second choice. The Winnipeg Jets’ new head coach was introduced Monday, a little more than a week after the team’s first choice, Barry Trotz, declined an offer because he wanted to spend more time with his family. Bowness stepped down as head coach of the Dallas Stars after the season, explaining he felt the club needed a “new voice.” The 67-year-old Bowmess guided the Stars to an 89-62-25 record in 176 regular-season games over almost three seasons, and an 18-16 mark in the playoffs. His record as an NHL head coach is 211-351-76 over parts of 12 seasons.