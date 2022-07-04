Man City buy Kalvin Phillips, stake in Italian club Palermo

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League champion Manchester City has bought an England midfielder and a controlling stake in an Italian club. City said it completed the expected signing of Kalvin Phillips, who left his hometown and boyhood club Leeds at age 26 to sign a six-year contract. The value of the transfer is reported to be $55 million. Man City’s parent company City Football Group later completed a deal to take a majority stake in Serie B team Palermo. It’s 12th club in the company’s full or joint ownership. Palermo has just been promoted for the second time in four seasons.