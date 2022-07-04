Quieter Kyrgios overcomes shoulder, US foe at Wimbledon

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in 7 1/2 years with a five-set victory at Wimbledon over Brandon Nakashima of the United States. Kyrgios repeatedly was visited by a trainer to massage his right shoulder. The unseeded 27-year-old Australian hit 35 aces and pulled out the 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2 win at Centre Court after more than three hours. He was much calmer and quieter than during and after his previous match against No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios repeatedly argued with the chair umpire in that win and was later fined $4,000 for cursing aloud. He also was docked $10,000 after his first-round match.