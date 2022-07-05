Skip to Content
Oakland Police: four fans hurt when hit by bullet fragments

By JANIE McCAULEY
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four baseball fans were injured by bullet fragments from outside the Coliseum while attending a postgame July 4 fireworks show, according to Oakland Police and the Athletics. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police initially were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark and officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments authorities say appeared to be from celebratory gunfire in Oakland. An additional victim walked into a hospital.

