Riley homers, Anderson shines as Braves beat Cards 7-1

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Ian Anderson allowed one run in a bounce-back start, and the Atlanta Braves beat the struggling St. Louis Cardinals 7-1. Riley hit a two-run homer and William Contreras also went deep in the first inning as Atlanta took a 5-0 lead. Matt Olson drove in two runs with two hits. Anderson allowed eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings. He had allowed a combined 11 earned runs in back-to-back losses. The Cardinals have lost three straight and five of six.