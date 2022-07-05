Downtown Bend barber shop victim of vandalism over the weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One Downtown Bend barber shop did not have the happiest of Fourth of July weekends.

Carrie Wollard, a manager at the Metropolitan Barber Shop on Wall Street told NewsChannel 21 they were forced to close the shop on Saturday after she said someone threw a tequila bottle threw one of the shop's windows.

Wollard said the shop boarded up the window and will have to have glass redone with the store logo on it. The shop reopened on Tuesday morning after the Fourth of July holiday.

