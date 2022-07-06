Dutch police shoot at tractor during night of farm protests

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch police have shot at a tractor during a heated night of farm protests and detained three demonstrators. It was the latest incident during a string of protests against government plans to cut pollutant emissions that many farmers fear would hurt their livelihoods. Police in northern Friesland said no one was hurt in the incident that involved warning shots and direct targeting of a tractor that broke free from a line. Police said there was an attempt to drive into their vehicles and officers. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions have blocked roads and supermarket distribution centers for several days, sparking fears of food shortages.