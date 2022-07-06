Theatrical shows, horses and sparkle gear up Paris couture

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris fashion week has geared up a notch with theatrical performances in historic courtyards and jewels adorning supernatural creations. Fashionistas meanwhile prepared for Olivier Rousteing’s one-off turn as designer at Jean Paul Gaultier for Wednesday’s evening show. Gaultier himself retired from couture in January 2020 after 50 years. There was something shamanic in the air at Elie Saab, as the Lebanese designer fused his usual show-stopping fare with the supernatural in rare co-ed show. And French couturier and lover of art and theater Franck Sorbier took his audience back in time to a Renaissance universe of court jesters, fairytale maidens and cantering horses.