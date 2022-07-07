Analysis: Banchero’s summer debut was a smashing success

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero’s debut was a smashing success and that had nothing to do with the Orlando Magic winning their Summer League opener against the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft showed that the moment wasn’t too big for him. With the likes of Jerry West, John Wall and DeMar DeRozan looking on, Banchero just kept making the right play on both ends of the floor.