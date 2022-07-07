Chesa Boudin critic to replace him as San Francisco DA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed has picked a vocal critic of District Attorney Chesa Boudin to replace him in office after he was recalled in a special election last month. Former prosecutor Brooke Jenkins will need to run in November and next year to keep the seat. Jenkins quit working in the DA’s office in 2021 and criticized Boudin as too lenient with offenders. She said a prosecutor could be progressive while holding offenders accountable. Boudin was a former public defender who won office in 2019. He was ousted in a June 7 recall election fueled by frustration over public safety in the deeply Democratic city.