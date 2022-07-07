EU and UN hold first high-level dialogue and stress ties

UNITED NATiONS (AP) — The European Commission president and United Nations chief have opened the first EU-U.N. high-level dialogue by saying the need to work together is critical, especially at a time when the war in Ukraine has created a global food and energy crisis. Urusula von der Leyen said Thursday’s meeting comes “at a crucial time” because the global system, “with the United Nations at its core, is at stake.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said multilateralism is needed more than ever to tackle the COVID-19 recovery, “a dramatic climate emergency,” and multiplying conflicts, especially in Ukraine.