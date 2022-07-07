Rutschman homers, Orioles beat Angels, run win streak to 5

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Adley Rutschman hit his first home run at Camden Yards and the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to a season-best five games, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-1. Jordan Lyles pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks on 104 pitches. Baltimore’s starting pitchers have allowed one earned run or fewer 15 times in their last 20 games and carry a 2.46 ERA over that span. Jorge López worked the ninth for his 15th save in 19 opportunities. The Angels fell to 1-5 on their nine-game trip.