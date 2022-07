MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says that Brazilian midfielder Samuel Lino is joining its squad. It says that Lino has agreed to a five-year contract after it secured his transfer from Portuguese club Gil Vicente. The 22-year-old Lino scored 26 goals in 99 appearances in his three seasons with Gil Vicente. He is the second new player to join the Spanish club this offseason following the addition of Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel.