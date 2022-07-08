Facebook , Twitter remove Abe assassination videos

LONDON (AP) — Facebook parent Meta and Twitter are deleting any videos of the fatal gun attack on Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content. Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barreled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. Some only show the moments before and after the attack while others showed both shots. Meta said it was deleting videos depicting the moment of the attack and had disabled the suspect’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Twitter said its enforcement teams were proactively removing content that violates its rules, which include restrictions on sensitive media including graphic violence.