Homer-happy Braves go deep four times, beat Nationals 12-2

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson homered off Erick Fedde, rookie Michael Harris II went 4 for 4, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 12-2. William Contreras also connected off Fedde for the defending World Series champions, who improved to an NL-best 27-8 since June 1. Second-place Atlanta also moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets. The Braves have hit an NL-best 131 homers. Charlie Morton (5-3) won his fourth straight decision, but his first since June 5 at Colorado. Juan Soto hit a two-run shot for Washington in the third. It was Soto’s 16th of the season.