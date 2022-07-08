Machado homers, Snell fans 11 in Padres’ 6-3 win over Giants

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Blake Snell struck out 11 for his first victory of the season, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants. Machado lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead before they made an out, sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in as many nights and his 14th overall. Brandon Belt and David Villar homered for San Francisco, which has dropped eight of nine.