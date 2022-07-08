Ohtani among Baseball Digest’s 80 MLB icons in last 80 years

NEW YORK (AP) — It took four seasons for Shohei Ohtani to join the biggest major league stars of the last eight decades. To commemorate Baseball Digest’s 80th anniversary, the publication selected 80 iconic players essential to telling the story of the game from 1942 to 2021. Even though he didn’t arrive in the big leagues from Japan until 2018, the two-way phenom was one of 10 active players chosen. The others spotlighted in the July/August issue were Mookie Betts, Miguel Cabrera, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Max Scherzer, Mike Trout and Justin Verlander. Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in April 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers was picked as the greatest of 30 iconic moments in the magazine’s history.