Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star rosters by Manfred

NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were added to All-Star Game rosters by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport’s new labor agreement. The All-Star selection is the 11th for the 42-year-old Pujols and his first since 2015. The 39-year-old Cabrera was picked for the 12th time and the first since 2016. Pujols is a .296 career hitter and fifth with 683 home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez. Cabrera has a .310 career average with 505 homers and 1,835 RBIs.