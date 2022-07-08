Urquidy, backed by Bregman, Maldonado, leads Astros over A’s

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif (AP) — José Urquidy allowed four hits over a career-high eight innings to win his third straight decision, helping the Houston Astros keep rolling with an 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Martín Maldonado connected for a three-run drive on a night when every Astros starter had at least one hit including three by Yuli Gurriel. Houston outhit Oakland 14-4 and won for the 10th time in 11 games. Jose Altuve, selected an All-Star for a franchise-record eighth time, went 1 of 4. Elvis Andrus homered for the A’s, a major league-worst 28-57.