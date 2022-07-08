US midfielder Luca de la Torre joins Celta Vigo in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Celta Vigo says that United States midfielder Luca de la Torre has agreed to join its team on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old De la Torre has made 10 appearances for the U.S. national team. He arrives from Dutch club Heracles Almelo where he played for two seasons. Previously he had played for Fulham in England. Born in California, De la Torre holds a Spanish passport thanks his Spanish father. He will join a Celta team that finished 11th in the Spanish league last season.