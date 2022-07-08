Veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina signs for Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal says that veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina is returning to the Spanish league after agreeing to a one-year contract. Reina originally played for Villarreal before making the leap to Liverpool in 2005 and establishing himself as a top player at his position. He will turn 40 in August. On joining Unai Emery’s team, Reina will likely serve as a backup to Gerónimo Rulli after the departure of longtime goalie Sergio Asenjo. Reina was a backup on the Spain teams that won the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.