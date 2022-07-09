Bob Baffert a double winner in return from long suspension

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

High Connection won the $125,000 Los Alamitos Derby by 1 3/4 lengths to give trainer Bob Baffert his second victory on the card in his return to competition. He had served a 90-day suspension handed out by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which ended six days ago. The suspension had been upheld at other tracks nationwide. Baffert earned his fifth consecutive victory in the Los Alamitos Derby and seventh since 2014 at the Orange County track. He also won the fifth race. Baffert is still dealing with suspensions by Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association.