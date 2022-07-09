Kelly, Cejka share lead at Firestone in Senior Players

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Alex Cejka in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. The Principal Charity Classic winner last month in Iowa, the 55-year-old Kelly had six birdies and a bogey to match Cejka at 9-under 201 on Firestone Country Club’s South Course. Cejka birdied four of the last five holes for a 67. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year. Defending champion Steve Stricker and Steven Alker were tied for third at 7 under.