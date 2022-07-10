Israeli ministers to run as partners in upcoming elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leaders of two parties in Israel’s outgoing government coalition announced that they would merge ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Sunday’s announcement by Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz was the first shift in Israel’s political landscape since June 30, when the Knesset voted to dissolve itself and send the country back to the polls. Gantz, a former army chief of staff, heads the centrist Blue and White party and serves as Israel’s defense minister. Saar is a former member of the once-dominant Likud party who broke ranks and formed his hawkish New Hope party. He is currently justice minister. Gantz said that the two parties were joining forces in order to provide voters with a strong centrist option to help end the country’s protracted political crisis.